Three Witnesses and Three Villains

In its ongoing financial investigation, the Vatican has three “secret” key witnesses which they call Alpha, Beta and Gamma, Corriere.it (November 6) writes.
They incriminate the broker Raffaele Mincione, the fund manager Enrico Crasso, and the former collaborator of the Secretary of State, Fabrizio Tirabassi who dealt with the investments of the Secretariat of State for twenty years.
They are accused of having for years used a Dubay company to divide among themselves money the Vatican paid for financial transactions.
The Vatican came to this conclusion after Becciu’s secretary Monsignor Alberto Perlasca (likely: Alpha) and the broker Gianluigi Torzi (likely: Beta) started collaborating with the investigation.
