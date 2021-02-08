Vatican Backs Embattled Conservative Cardinal Amidst Hypocritical Abuse Indignation

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has confirmed that Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, Germany, acted correctly under canon law in the case of a now deceased priest who was accused of "abuses."In recent months, oligarch media and Church employees had organised a huge campaign against the "conservative" Cardinal in an attempt to force him to resign.The reason: Woelki had refused to published an "expert" report on an abuse case which the Cologne Archdiocese had commissioned from a Munich law firm.The report is about now deceased Father O., an alleged abuser whose alleged victim accepted money compensation from Cologne Archdiocese. Woelki didn't initiate ecclesiastical proceedings against the suspect in 2015 because he suffered from dementia and was no longer fit to be questioned.Woelki is the most important "conservative" counterbalance to the almost completely anti-Catholic German episcopate and ecclesiastical party nomenclature. Therefore, he has become a main target of the Modernists. This is why the Vatican is interested in keeping him in the power game.