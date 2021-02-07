German Synodal Way Into the Madhouse

The German Synodal Way organised a two-day online conference on 4/5 February with 229 pre-selected participants.Among the craziest statements was that of Regina Nagel of the Federal Association of Women Parish Assistants, who enquired from the bishops: "What are you doing to make the priestly profession attractive for women?"Rottenburg Stuttgart Auxiliary Bishop Matthäus Karrer communicated that "breaches in doctrine and tradition will be unavoidable if power in the Church is controlled, shared and distributed fairly."Most members want [invalidly ordained] women priests and a permission for illicit sexual practices.Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the chairman of the German bishops, announced after the joke gathering that at the next meeting in autumn which will likely also take place online, they plan to adopt [joke] resolutions.