Francis called Isabel Perón on her 90th birthday on February 4th and talked to her for a few minutes.Although 36 years younger, Isabel became the third [legitimate] wife of the Argentinean President President Juan Perón (+1974), succeded him to the presidency from 1974 to 1976 but was incapable of managing the country's political and economic problems.She was deposed by the military and placed under house arrest for five years, before she left for Spain in 1981 where she still lives.In 2007 an Argentinean judge ordered her arrest over the February 1976 disappearance of an activist. She was arrested but a Spanish court refused her extradition.InfoBae.com (February 5) calls Isabel a woman with a solid Catholic and very religious background. She is not able to attend Mass anymore, but receives Communion at home.