Communist Taliban: The Cross Is Back

Carmen Flores, a communist mayor in Aguilar de la Frontera, Spain, removed in January an 80-years-old cross in front of the monastery of the local Discalced Carmelites nuns (video below). The cross belonged to the town.
The communist refused to give the cross to the sisters who asked for it but ordered its destruction. The faithful didn't put up with Flores' abomination. First, they placed flowers, candles and prayer cards where the cross used to be. Then, they painted the cross on the wall of the monastery.
In her office, the communist sports a painting with her name engraved in Arabic which shows a sensitivity towards Islam which she doesn't show toward Catholicism.
After the destruction of the cross, the political party Vox stated: "The Taliban of the United Left have consummated the demolition of the Cross of the Descalzas in Aguilar de la Frontera." And, "They are professional haters."
