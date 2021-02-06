Modernist Curia Cardinal Believes in Conspiracy Theory

Curia Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, 73, believes that those who criticise Francis, in reality “aim at Vatican II.”
This assessment is wrong as Vatican II and Francis are two disasters on their own that cannot be reduced to one another.
Talking to the anti-Catholic FamigliaCristiana.it (January 30), Semeraro quotes John Paul II who foolishly called Vatican II "a prophecy for the Third Millennium."
Semeraro claims that Vatican II’s indications “have yet to be implemented." Naturally, he was unable to mention a single one. As bad as it was, Vatican II is only used by present Modernists as a smokescreen.
Present Modernism has nothing to do with the theories of Vatican II, much less with Catholic doctrine.
Picture: Marcello Semeraro © wikicommons, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUstcvdfcbo
Clicks36
- Report
Social networks