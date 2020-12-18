Clicks98
Nurse passes out after taking the Covid Vaccine in Tennessee at press conference. #nurse #vaccine #pfizer #healthworkers #science #passingout @BlackPegasusRaps (IG FB TIK) @BlackPegasus (Twitter) …More
Nurse passes out after taking the Covid Vaccine in Tennessee at press conference.
Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was okay and spoke again with local station WTVC, saying she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain.
Video was deleted by twitter
The stuff in the needle would not have had time to do anything. This isn’t a nerve agent for goodness sake.My guess is that the cause was that she was either dehydrated, had low blood sugar or the stress of being filmed for posterity or all of the above. Dehydration or low blood sugar are the main culprits of people passing out from blood takes or injections.
To suggest this was from the vaccine is borderline retarded. (GTV's retarded crew "the vaccine will kill you" are due to show up any minute now)
I don’t care what anyone thinks about the vaccine and I would never suggest anyone take it against their “will.” But this wasn’t from the vaccine itself—it was the process of getting an injection.
