THE GREAT RESET: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump

From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt takes a look at some good news regarding the Covid recovery rate before he explores what’s really going on with the global pandemic. To understand what’s really … More

From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt takes a look at some good news regarding the Covid recovery rate before he explores what’s really going on with the global pandemic.To understand what’s really happening here, he takes us to Davos, Switzerland—to the World Economic Forum—where the movers and shakers of the world have been meeting on a regular basis, especially since January 2020, to discuss the “opportunity” for a ‘global reset’ at the Davos 2021 Summit.Using multiple video clips, Michael shows how everyone from Soros, to Gates, to Schwab, to Al Gore and the Secretary-General of the United Nations are only too eager to admit exactly what The Great Reset is all about.Using the Trojan Horse of a very serious Coronavirus, these globalists plan to create a global reset of everything from the world economy, to population control, commerce, climate change regulation, education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to “reorder” and “reimagine” every aspect of life as we know it.This is the rest of the story behind the Russia hoax, Ukraine, the phony impeachment and all the other deep state attempts to cripple Trump’s efforts to ‘make America great again.”Why? Because no country—especially not the U.S.—can opt out of The Great Reset.If they get their New Normal, nothing will be the same ever again. Nothing, that is, unless Donald Trump wins in November.The folks at Davos want a new world order, and the only thing standing in their way at the moment is US.