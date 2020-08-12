If Bill Gates Was President

The vast majority of people cannot or do not want to understand what is happening, despite the fact that everything shows with crystal clarity the flagrant abnormality and the arbitrary, surreal and dehumanizing nature of the situation that we have been going through since March. Surely it is a psychological defense mechanism, by which it is preferred to look away from what could be disturbing … More

The vast majority of people cannot or do not want to understand what is happening, despite the fact that everything shows with crystal clarity the flagrant abnormality and the arbitrary, surreal and dehumanizing nature of the situation that we have been going through since March. Surely it is a psychological defense mechanism, by which it is preferred to look away from what could be disturbing or disturbing. But reality must be looked at head on. And this reality, as difficult as it may be for us to accept it, is that, for almost five months, the health totalitarianism imposed by the global powers in each country, hijacks our lives, destroys economies, overwhelms personal freedoms and ruins the health of the community. people. And this must be proclaimed to the four winds. Our honor and our freedom go to it.