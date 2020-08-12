Clicks93
If Bill Gates Was President
Bill Gates was recently asked by Yahoo Business what he would do if he were president of the United States. In this interview James Corbett of CorbettReport.com joins Spiro to ask the very same …More
Bill Gates was recently asked by Yahoo Business what he would do if he were president of the United States. In this interview James Corbett of CorbettReport.com joins Spiro to ask the very same question, only to arrive at a much different conclusion. James Corbett and Spiro also analyze the events that have led up to todays current situation regarding the virus and the response to it. From the beginning of this crisis, we have all asked... Will the cure be worse than the problem. It seems evident at this point, that the answer to that question is a resounding yes! Spiro and Corbett delve deep into the problem reaction solution perspective known as the Hegelian Dialectic we are seeing play out in this manufactured crisis. The end game is clear. The only question is... Will the people accept what the social engineers have in store for humanity?
James Corbett’s Website www.corbettreport.com James Corbett BitChute www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/ James Corbett Youtube Channels www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLl…www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6EbmEFrTbrQ_… Broc West Twitter twitter.com/brocwest Meet the world’s most powerful doctor: Bill Gates www.politico.eu/…/bill-gates-who-… Gates, other charities pledge $125 million towards COVID-19 treatments www.thejakartapost.com/…/gates-other-cha… U.S. funding of global health strengthens COVID-19 fightge.usembassy.gov/u-s-funding-of-… Immunization Safety Review: SV40 Contamination of Polio Vaccine and Cancer https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25057...
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX_jYEI6Z3Q
James Corbett’s Website www.corbettreport.com James Corbett BitChute www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/ James Corbett Youtube Channels www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLl…www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6EbmEFrTbrQ_… Broc West Twitter twitter.com/brocwest Meet the world’s most powerful doctor: Bill Gates www.politico.eu/…/bill-gates-who-… Gates, other charities pledge $125 million towards COVID-19 treatments www.thejakartapost.com/…/gates-other-cha… U.S. funding of global health strengthens COVID-19 fightge.usembassy.gov/u-s-funding-of-… Immunization Safety Review: SV40 Contamination of Polio Vaccine and Cancer https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25057...
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX_jYEI6Z3Q
The vast majority of people cannot or do not want to understand what is happening, despite the fact that everything shows with crystal clarity the flagrant abnormality and the arbitrary, surreal and dehumanizing nature of the situation that we have been going through since March. Surely it is a psychological defense mechanism, by which it is preferred to look away from what could be disturbing …More
The vast majority of people cannot or do not want to understand what is happening, despite the fact that everything shows with crystal clarity the flagrant abnormality and the arbitrary, surreal and dehumanizing nature of the situation that we have been going through since March. Surely it is a psychological defense mechanism, by which it is preferred to look away from what could be disturbing or disturbing. But reality must be looked at head on. And this reality, as difficult as it may be for us to accept it, is that, for almost five months, the health totalitarianism imposed by the global powers in each country, hijacks our lives, destroys economies, overwhelms personal freedoms and ruins the health of the community. people. And this must be proclaimed to the four winds. Our honor and our freedom go to it.
Hello. I would be grateful if you could kindly upload this entry that I published four days ago to the main page. A cordial greeting in Christ and Mary. If Bill Gates Was President
Hello. I would be grateful if you could kindly upload this entry that I published five days ago to the main page. A cordial greeting in Christ and Mary. If Bill Gates Was President