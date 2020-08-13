Why we should oppose covid-19 vaccination

IN THIS VIDEO: "Vaccines are safe and effective" - That is a lie. Vaccines have a very dark record of human tragedy and suffering. Those people who make, sell, regulate and administer vaccines all … More





SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhxjqAt779A&feature=youtu.be IN THIS VIDEO: "Vaccines are safe and effective" - That is a lie. Vaccines have a very dark record of human tragedy and suffering. Those people who make, sell, regulate and administer vaccines all know this. But the ultimate selling is to pass laws forcing you to consume a product or service. This video clearly explains how to protect yourself from any attempted forced vaccination program. DISCLAIMER: This is only opinion, not legal advice. FREE DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTS AT: www.freedomtaker.com REFERENCE: The technical details in this video were derived from the following articles published by Children's Health Defense at: childrenshealthdefense.org/…/gates-globalist… and childrenshealthdefense.org/…/vaccine-misinfo…