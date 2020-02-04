Getting ridiculous

Jared Zimmerer (pictured), the Director of the Word on Fire Institute of Bishop Barron, "has been a competitive all-natural bodybuilder for 15 years...His first book is called The Ten Commandments … More

Jared Zimmerer (pictured), the Director of the Word on Fire Institute of Bishop Barron, "has been a competitive all-natural bodybuilder for 15 years...His first book is called The Ten Commandments of Lifting Weights: Recommendations to the Devout Body Builder."



Dr. Matt Nelson, the Assistant Director of the Word on Fire Institute lists himself as having a B.A. in "Physical Education". His "Dr." title comes from a "D.C." degree or "Doctor of Chiropractic."