Getting ridiculous

Jared Zimmerer (pictured), the Director of the Word on Fire Institute of Bishop Barron, "has been a competitive all-natural bodybuilder for 15 years...His first book is called The Ten Commandments …More
Dr. Matt Nelson, the Assistant Director of the Word on Fire Institute lists himself as having a B.A. in "Physical Education". His "Dr." title comes from a "D.C." degree or "Doctor of Chiropractic."
Lalanz
A Barron student demonstrates physical pride while his master demonstrates spiritual pride...
God please convert these guys into radical knee bending Catholics...
Lalanz
A joke
mattsixteen24
Gayyyyyyyy
Lalanz likes this.
