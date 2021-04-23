Fear-Mongering: Nature “No Longer Forgives”

Francis honoured the pagan April 22 “Earth Day” with two video messages, one for an Earth Day Live Internet event, another for a global climate summit hosted by Joe Biden.
In the first message, Francis is panicking that the planet is “at the brink” and humanity has to avoid “the path of self destruction.” According to Francis, nature cannot continue to be disrespected, because it “does no longer forgive.”
These words are unquestionably true if applied to the Catholic Church and Catholic dogma.
In the second video, Francis calls the Biden climate show “beautiful,” adding that “I am with you all the way.”
He rambles that people have “to take care of nature so that it takes care of us” using his usual trigger words like "initiative", "path", "challenge", "crisis" or "move forward." The fact that one has to take care of one's own soul first and foremost was not worth mentioning.
On Francis' desk, a picture of himself with the Greek-Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew is visible, but thankfully no pictures of Judas Iscariot.
...that moment when you realize just how long this panicky, religious-themed eco-hippie nonsense has been going on. Published back in 1974.