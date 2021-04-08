One Was Not Enough: Francis Hangs Up Second Judas in His Study

A second representation of Judas appeared in Francis' private study, L’Osservatore Romano (April 1) reported in an article that in better times would have been considered an April Fools' Day hoax.
The anti-biblical painting shows a naked Christ bowing over the dead Judas in order to minister to him. It was given to Francis by its maker, a frenchman inspired by Francis' book "Qando pregate dite Padre Nostro" (When you pray, say Our Father) which was published in 2018 and is already forgotten.
In it, Francis misinterprets the capital of Vézelay Abbey Church, France, which shows a man - who according to the basilica's webpage is not Christ - carrying away Judas' corps. Francis mistakes the man for "Jesus, the Good Shepherd, carrying dead Judas on his shoulders as the last lost sheep."
According to L’Osservatore Romano, Francis had already a photo of the capital behind his desk, so the new representation is the second Judas picture in his office.
Since Francis is personally merciless and vindictive, this shows a revealing attraction not to the Good Shepherd but to another betrayer of Christ.
Francis is trying to give himself hope. What he needs to do is repent and become Catholic. He is nothing but a Modernist apostate pretending to be a catholic pope. He is a Judeo-Masonic puppet of the Luciferian new world order. He is the modern day Judas and Caiphas the High Priest wrapped up in one deplorable person.
Jesus Christ called Judas Iscariot the son of perdition
Many saints have maintained that Luther is in Hell like St Alphonsus Liguor and Padre Pio.
In the Catena Aurea of St Thomas Aquinas we can read many quotes about the condemnation of Judas.
Saint Veronica Giuliani also saw Luther in Hell
Judas is in Hell, period. Jesus Himself tells us, "better that he had not been born."
NOT ART NOT CHRISTIAN and so on