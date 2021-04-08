One Was Not Enough: Francis Hangs Up Second Judas in His Study

Defeat Modernism Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 15 minutes ago

Francis is trying to give himself hope. What he needs to do is repent and become Catholic. He is nothing but a Modernist apostate pretending to be a catholic pope. He is a Judeo-Masonic puppet of the Luciferian new world order. He is the modern day Judas and Caiphas the High Priest wrapped up in one deplorable person.