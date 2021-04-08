Francis Calls For "Global Governance" And "Vaccines For All"

Francis comes up with the idea of an "ecological debt" which exists "between the global north and south” in an April 8 letter to participants at a meeting of financiers of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.Both of these institutions are dominated by the US oligarchical system. “We are, in fact, in debt to nature itself,” Francis philosophises. According to him, developed countries should limit their consumption of non-renewable energy and pay programmes of sustainable development to poorer countries.Francis called in light of Covid19 for "a global plan" to "create new or regenerate existing institutions, particularly those of global governance" for advancing human development.He reiterated his call to government leaders to provide "vaccines for all".Francis has no competence in these fields, and his general statements are of little help. According to the principle of subsidiarity he should leave these questions to others and focus on his duty and his own decrepit Church.