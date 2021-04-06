L'Osservatore Romano: Traitor Church Harbours Sympathy for the Traitor

The Good Friday edition of the Vatican’s L'Osservatore Romano celebrated on its first three pages Judas Iscariot, the betrayer of Christ.
Andrea Monda, L'Osservatore's editor-in-chief, writes on the first page about “Judas and the scandal of mercy” explaining that he wanted to "honour" the "most tragic and unsettling" figure of the Gospel.
A picture shows a naked Christ bowing over the dead Judas ministering to him. The picture was painted by a French artist who was impressed by Francis’ praise of Judas.
L'Osservatore also published a sermon by Modernist Father Primo Mazzolari (+1959) who contradicts the Gospel by claiming that Judas was "forgiven."
A text by the Catholic convert and fascist Giovanni Papini (+1956) argues that Judas must have had a "better motive" to betray Christ than only 30 silver coins.
Finally, there is a text by the Italian writer Giuseppe Berto (+1978), a fascist who later considered himself an anarchist, who came up with the idea that Christ "owes" his glorification to Judas.
In sources relevant for the Church, Christ says about Judas "woe to that man who betrays the Son of Man" and "it would be better for him if he had not been born" (Mt 26,24). John 13,27 explains that “Satan entered into Judas” and John 17:12 calls him “the son of perdition."
