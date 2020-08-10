Clicks68
Election 2020: what a Biden victory could mean for America | The Economist
Joe Biden currently stands a good chance of winning the presidency. He is a lifelong centrist, but could turn out to be the most ambitious Democratic president in generations. Read more here: econ.…More
Joe Biden currently stands a good chance of winning the presidency. He is a lifelong centrist, but could turn out to be the most ambitious Democratic president in generations. Read more here: econ.st/31Ammy6 Find The Economist’s most recent coverage of the 2020 US election here: econ.st/3a2ptCN Sign up to “Checks and Balance”, our weekly newsletter on American politics: econ.st/3grrESz Listen to the “Checks and Balance” podcast here: econ.st/2Pm1IvU Read about Biden’s campaign during the pandemic: econ.st/30nZfr5 Daily chart: many Americans are ready to question the result of the presidential election: econ.st/3gpZjMm How the postal service has become vital to America’s elections: econ.st/3a5fV9T Would a Biden administration be softer than Trump on China? econ.st/2Pgbcsm How Joe Biden might change policy towards Latin America: econ.st/3a8FVBd Read our article on whether Democrats will win a Senate seat in Kansas: econ.st/3fnqqXk Universal basic income is gaining momentum in America: econ.st/2DCDY3T Data: the places most severely affected by covid-19 in America: econ.st/30nYMFl Read our article about America’s backwards coronavirus strategy: econ.st/30m7bJ9
As VP Biden promoted state licenses for lesbian "marriages." One of the most destructive laws against real families and societies in all of history.
Terrible destruction of the foundation of human life.
@Our Lady of Sorrows that article is from 2016. How, exactly has Trump been part of the NWO, and how is Biden a better choice?
I read a serious analysis that it would destroy Moslemo-Christian foundations of the country.
@V.R.S. Judaeo-Masonic.
@F M Shyanguya
It can be.
0) They are telling you who they are really pushing for.
How is he even a candidate?
Selected not elected.
1) Biden wins, he has told you what he will do: TRANSFORM America. He will deliver the coup de grâce.
2) They are telling you what Trump needs to do to be re-elected: implement any and all their agendas that can be accomplished under the cover of “Coronavirus measures”.
