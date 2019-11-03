Parolin Denies Imminent Removal from Vatican

"No, I will not be Patriarch of Venice," Vatican Secretary of State Piero Parolin told an audience in Belluno, Italy, according to IlGazzettino.it (November 3).Parolin was on November 2 in Belluno to celebrate some climate event organised by the leftwing City Council while the Catholic Church was celebrating All Souls’ Day.A few days ago, a newspaper wrote that Parolin would replace Venice Patriarch Francesco Moraglia, 66, referring to "indiscretions coming out of the Vatican's secret rooms."