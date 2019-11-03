Did Francis Give Communion To Pro-Death Joe Biden?

The pro-abortion 2020 U.S. presidential hopeful Joseph Biden told PBS News (November 1, video below) that Francis gave him Communion.
Biden caused a scandal by attempting to receive Communion on October 24 in South Carolina forcing the priest to refuse him. Now he calls this "a private matter" saying that he has not been denied Communion anywhere, Francis included.
According to Canon law (Canon 915) sinners persisting in manifest grave sin may not be admitted to Communion.
Cardinal Burke has stressed this position, while New York Cardinal Dolan told FoxNews.com (October 31) that he would not have denied Communion to Biden.
What a scandal, that Joe's soul is in peril for following Francis rather than Christ.