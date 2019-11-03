Milone Got Too Close to Secret Vatican Accounts – Ousted!

Libero Milone, the ousted chief auditor of the Vatican, told the Financial Times (November 2) he was forced to resign by now Cardinal Becciu because he requested information about hundreds of millions of dollars held by the Secretariat in Credit Suisse accounts.
No official records existed of this money. Milone was informed about it by sources outside the Holy See. When Francis allowed him to request information from Credit Suisse, he was blocked by the Secretariat of State.
Many Vatican entities kept no accounting records, Milone said. “There was one entity with a lot of money which had a sheet with a nun and a pencil completing the numbers.” He added, “They were nice nuns, but they didn’t have a clue.”
Picture: © Michael Nielsen, CC BY-ND, #newsKxnqiksimg
Clicks167
- Report
Social networks