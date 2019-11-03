Archbishop Viganó: Apostasy Under Francis "Unprecedented"

During the Amazon Synod, the “abomination of idolatrous rites” has entered the Church, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó wrote in a message to the Pittsburgh “Catholic Identity Conference," read by Diane Montagna (November 2, video below).Viganó calls this “an unprecedented form of apostasy.” According to him "the internal mutation of the Faith" which has been going on for several decades "has seen at the Synod a dramatic acceleration towards the foundation of a new Creed."He points at "pagan elements" which in the name of inculturation are introduced into the liturgy "in order to transform it into an idolatrous worship.”