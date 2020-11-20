Parolin: Interreligious Dialogue “Necessary” to Combat “Anti-Semitism”

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, concluded a virtual November 19 symposium hosted by the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See, strangely dedicated to “Confronting the Global Rise of Anti-Semitism” although presently Anti-Catholicism in media and politics are rampant and real.The event was hosted by Callista Gingrich, the US Ambassador to the Holy See who called Francis a “significant ally in the fight against anti-semitism and holocaust denial.”Parolin insisted that interreligious dialogue is “indispensable” to combat “anti-semitism.”However, “anti-semitism” is not a religious phenomenon and the Vatican’s “interreligious dialogue” involves only Jewish fringe groups.