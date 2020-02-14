Bishop Describes Killed Youth as “Lucky Christians”

Five of the six youths who died in an accident while returning from a diocesan pilgrimage, were buried on February 14 in Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Guardian.ng reports.In his homily, Oyo Bishop Emmanuel Badejo called the victims “lucky Christians” because they died minutes after participating in a pilgrimage.He told a sobbing audience to take solace in God and to see the disaster as a test of their faith.Meanwhile, the driver of the 18-seater-bus boarded by the Catholic youths, Father Mathew Arimoro, also died in hospital.He had tried to avoid a motorcyclist who suddenly crossed to his lane, before losing control of the bus. Father had been ordained a priest only on January 3.