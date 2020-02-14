Cardinal Brandmüller: German Synod Apes Luther

The German Synodal Way is about „power,“ writes Cardinal Brandmüller, 91, in Die-Tagespost.de (February 14).The four synodal topics “power”, “women”, “celibacy” and “sexuality” are for him a diagnosis of German Catholicism's’ disease: self-referentiality that replaces the Gospel.He observes that the Synod is repeating Luther by claiming a “fundamental equality of all Church members” while ignoring the sacrament of Holy Orders.Luther wrote (1520): “For what has crawled out of Baptism can boast that it has already been ordained priest, bishop and pope…” and “we are all equally priests.”Brandmüller is astonished to what extend the Synod “corresponds to Luther's intentions.”He concludes that the Synod attempts to impose worldly, democratic structures but this is contrary to the Church's nature.