Kindergarten: Francis Admiring Harley Davidson Socks

Francis' lack of earnestness was again on display, when during an Ad Limina visit of US bishops he "admired" the Harley-Davidson socks of the embarrassing Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, 69.
Wenski reported this himself on Twitter (February 14). The other prelate interested in Wenski's socks is Venice Bishop Dewane, Florida.
In 2015, it was reported that a picture of Wenski's Harley Davidson is on his cellphone cover. Wenski has been riding motorcycles for more than ten years and wants everybody to know this.
