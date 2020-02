Kindergarten: Francis Admiring Harley Davidson Socks

Francis' lack of earnestness was again on display, when during an Ad Limina visit of US bishops he "admired" the Harley-Davidson socks of the embarrassing Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski , 69.Wenski reported this himself on Twitter (February 14). The other prelate interested in Wenski's socks is Venice Bishop Dewane, Florida.In 2015, it was reported that a picture of Wenski's Harley Davidson is on his cellphone cover. Wenski has been riding motorcycles for more than ten years and wants everybody to know this.