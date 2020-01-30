Clicks156
Surprised? Behind This Mask Hides a "Bishop"

"Beautiful Sunday afternoon in South Florida. Prefect for a motorcycle ride. This mask is better (or badder) than sun screen," wrote Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, 69, last Sunday on Twitter.com.

Wenski has been riding motorcycles for more than ten years although as an archbishop he would have better things to do.

In 2015 it was reported that a picture of his Harley Davidson is on his cellphone cover.

