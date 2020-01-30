Surprised? Behind This Mask Hides a "Bishop"

"Beautiful Sunday afternoon in South Florida. Prefect for a motorcycle ride. This mask is better (or badder) than sun screen," wrote Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, 69, last Sunday on Twitter.com.
Wenski has been riding motorcycles for more than ten years although as an archbishop he would have better things to do.
In 2015 it was reported that a picture of his Harley Davidson is on his cellphone cover.
#newsJgxzjoroxp
Clicks156
- Report
Social networks
This image of Bl. Anna-Katerina Emmerich is the best of the best.