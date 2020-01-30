Cardinal José Tolentino, the Vatican Librarian, lost himself in emotions when he delineated a “Christian spirituality for the future” during a January 29 event with the Dominicans in Salamanca, Spain.
He asked today’s Christianity to listen to an alleged “feeling of orphanhood” in “modern culture.”
In Tolentino’s flowery language we are “a grammar of God” and “a prophecy of that unconditional love described in the Gospels." However, the Gospel never speaks of “unconditional love.”
He proposed three relationships “that are intimately linked: with God, with our neighbour and with the earth” – which sounds like a new Francis trinity.
Somewhere, Tolentino called for promoting a spirituality that shows “the holy power of the heart,” adding that "humanity always needs to be embraced.”
Tolentino’s unbridled emotionalism raises the suspicion that he himself needs a good hug.
Picture: José Tolentino, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsKolwlhxwih
Deuteronomy 32-33
Song of Moses
“For their vine is from the vine of Sodom,
And from the fields of Gomorrah;
Their grapes are grapes of poison,
Their clusters, bitter.
Their wine is the venom of serpents,
And the deadly poison of cobras.
Pray that antipope francis will be removed from the life of the Catholic Church.
