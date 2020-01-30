Cardinal Loses Himself in Emotionalism

Thors Catholic Hammer 1 hour ago

Deuteronomy 32-33

Song of Moses



“For their vine is from the vine of Sodom,

And from the fields of Gomorrah;

Their grapes are grapes of poison,

Their clusters, bitter.

Their wine is the venom of serpents,

And the deadly poison of cobras.



Pray that antipope francis will be removed from the life of the Catholic Church.