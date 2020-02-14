It’s Saint Valentin, except for the Novus Ordo Church

The original Roman Rite celebrates today Saint Valentin, a Roman martyr who died in 269.Orthodox, Protestants, Moslems, Jews, Buddhists, Hinduists, atheists, and everybody else will join in.Only the Novus Ordo Catholics don’t. Why? Because of Paul VI’s failed “Liturgical Reform.” For no good reason, he replaced Saint Valentin with Cyrill and Methodius.Everybody celebrates Saint Valentin, except the Novus Ordo Church. Does this make any sense? It doesn’t. So, it’s time to correct this.