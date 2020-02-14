Deranged Doctrines in Francis’ Querida Amazonia

Querida Amazonia (QA) contains some crazy statements which have gone unnoticed.In §5, Francis says he wants to awaken the whole world's “affection” for the Amazon region which he calls nothing less than a “sacred mystery,” a term which designates the Sacraments.According to Francis we cannot only “love” the Amazon region but “we can feel intimately a part of it.” As a consequence the region will become “like a mother to us” (55).Francis insists that we shouldn't view the peoples who live isolated from the outside world, as "'uncivilised' savages." Instead, he presents them euphemistically as "heirs to different cultures" which "in earlier times" were "quite developed" (29).QA explains that the rain forest "is a being," that abusing nature means "abusing our ancestors," and that "we are water, air, earth and life of the environment." It demands an end to the "mistreatment of mother Earth" and says that "the land has blood, and it is bleeding (42)."Francis explains that if we "enter into communion with the forest," our voices will "easily blend with its own and become a prayer” (56).