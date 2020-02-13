Ruini Commission: Medjugorje Seers Are Not Mature In Faith, One Is Notorious Liar

The journalist David Murgia, leaked excerpts of the thirty-page Medjugorje report of Cardinal Ruini’s commission which was launched 2010 (IlSegnoDiGiona.com, February 7).
The report claims “with reasonable certainty," that "the first seven apparitions" are "intrinsically credible,” calling the hypothesis of a demonic origin unfounded.
Its fallacious main argument is Medjugorje's “positive fruits.” The commission voted 13 to 1 that the phenomenon’s beginning wasn't attributable to manipulation or human dynamics alone "but had a supernatural origin.”
However, it noticed a "repetitive banality” of some of the Medjugorje messages, misses elements of transcendence [miracles], and advises that the "linguistic formulation" of the still ongoing messages should be overseen [and corrected?] by a priest.
The seers have “a relation, ambiguous in certain aspects, with money,” the report notices, and “do not, in fact, appear mature either in their faith or in their ecclesiality, and at certain times not even in their psychological consistency.”
About one seer, not named by Murgia, it observes that his "only work" are conferences on Medjugorje, that he has “lied multiple times,” and is less credible.
"Not Mature In Faith, One Is Notorious Liar" ...that seer posts on GTV, too. Francis ain't the real pope and communion on the tongue spreads germs! :D