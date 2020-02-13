Vatican Is Going After Monastic Community of Valleripa

Cardinal Aviz’s Congregation for Religious validated Father Orfeo Suzzi's removal as the superior of the diocesan monastic community Piccola Famiglia della Risurrezione of Valleripa, Italy, which he founded.He accused Father Suzzi, 77, of “marked authoritarianism” und “dangerous concentration of decision-making power.”The community’s twenty members live in houses in Italy, Jerusalem, India, and Mozambique. Cesena Bishop Douglas Regattieri replaced Suzzi in June 2019 with a commissioner accusing him of having done unspecified “harm to the spiritual and material life” of the group.Suzzi appealed against the measure calling it unfounded, disproportionate, and insufficiently motivated, accusing Regattieri of a prejudicial and persecutory attitude, IlRestoDelCarlino.it (February 12) writes.Media suggest that the group's substantial assets could have intrigued the diocese, especially after the group built a large monastery in Mozambique.