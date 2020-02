Vatican Sources told Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (February 12) that Querida Amazonia was rewritten after the appearance of the Ratzinger/Sarah book on celibacy.The book “ruined” Francis’ plans to introduce married priests.The blog sees a “hook” the progressives will use to keep promoting their agenda: QA is silent on married priests, but the Final Synod Document - which Francis doesn’t “claim to replace” (QA 2) - pushes for them.