Diocese Forces Cardinal Burke To Annul Traditional Mass

Cardinal Raymond Burke was supposed to celebrate a February 15 Old Latin Mass in Ostuni Cathedral, Italy.
Then, the local Brindisi diocese started intrigues, LaNuovaBq.it reported.
The rector of the cathedral demanded the Mass to be held privately and behind closed doors. Only the organisers, some business men, were allowed to attend.
At this point, Burke "chose" to cancel the Mass.
