Priest, Vatican Curia Member Wants to Reconcile with Freemasonry - But Is A Mason Himself

It's possible to be a Catholic and a Freemason, because freemasons are “certainly not” excommunicated, Father Michael Weninger, 68, claimed at a February 12 presentation of his book “Loge and Altar” in Vienna.A widower, former diplomat, and member of the Council for Inter-religious Dialogue, he was ordained in 2011 by Cardinal Schönborn.Weninger presented his 500-page-book together with the Austrian Grand Master Georg Semler. Francis, Schönborn and high-ranking Vatican officials received copies. Schönborn’s response was “nothing but goodwill.”The Austrian “Lodge of Mark Master Masons No. 1954” writes (Wordpress.EastLancsmark.org, October 14, 2014), that Weninger himself is a mason.On the opening day of this lodge in 2014, Weninger presided a Eucharist which was attended "by most masons present of all faiths.”On that day, "Bro Rev Michael" was installed and Invested as "Chaplin" (sic!) in each of the three lodges Installation ceremonies.