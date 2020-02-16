Francis Writes Letter to Cardinal Müller

"Dear Brother, many thanks for the book ‘The Pope, Mission and Duty’ and for the document on the post-synodal exhortation ‘Querida Amazonia’, which I liked..."This is the beginning of what Francis wrote to Cardinal Müller. The full February 12 letter contains seven lines and is penned in Spanish.Müller’s comment on Querida Amazonia to which Francis refers, was published in the National Catholic Register.