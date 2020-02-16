German Bishop: “I did already dislike Gänswein in the seminary"

Bishop Reinhold Nann, 59, the prelate of Caravelí, Peru, published a sarcastic “Obituary for Georg Gänswein” on ReinholdNann.Blogspot.com (February 9)."I readily admit: I disliked Gänswein already during our time together in the seminary in Freiburg," he writes:"Even then he was very concerned about his appearance, smiling radiantly but engaged in hard verbal assaults, extremely conservative."Both, Nann and Gänswein were ordained for Freiburg Archdiocese. Then, Gänswein went straight to Rome, because: "In a German parish or diocese he would have been unacceptable due to his polarising nature".Now, Nann is happy that Gänswein "finally” is no longer next to Francis, “But he is still allowed to be Benedict's nurse," he scoffs.Not everyone was happy about Nann's obituary: "Is this how bishops treat each other?" Father Johannes Buchmüller asks in a comment.