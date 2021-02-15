Francis Wanted A “Poor Church”: Now “the Poor” Pay for It

Cardinal Tagle, the Prefect of Propaganda Fidei, warned of a reduction in Vatican subsidies in a December 3 letter to 1.100 mission dioceses.Propaganda Fidei is responsible for the dioceses in the Third World. Tagle asked the dioceses to renounce subsidies so that the resources, scarce due to “the pandemic,” would go only to the neediest.However, the Church’s real “pandemic” is the dramatic loss of faith among the Vatican II clergy which has driven away the faithful and caused donations to plummet.Francis’ “Church of the Poor” has already reduced the contributions for the poor dioceses.Korhogo Archbishop Ignace Bessi, Ivory Coast, told La-Croix.com that before his diocese received USD35.000, today USD27.000.