US senator comes down hard on Vatican deal with China

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, 48, has issued an informal statement against the Vatican accord with China. His press office tweeted criticism for the Holy See’s silence about China’s war on religious freedom
“The Vatican made a pact w/ the Chinese Communist Party to force Chinese Catholics to support the party."
“The Church shouldn't ignore #China’s continuing violations of religious freedom”
“The Party’s abuse knows no bounds, whether Buddhist, Muslim, or Christian & we cannot be silent.”
