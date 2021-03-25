No Surprise: Schönborn Wants To Bless Homosexual-Liaisons

Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is “not happy” about the Vatican’s assessment that homosex blessings may not be imparted (Erzdioezese-Wien.at, March 24).
Homosexual and adulterous liaisons may be "blessed," he protested: “If the request for the blessing is honest and really the request for God's blessing for a life path that two people in whatever [sinful] situation are trying to walk, then they will not be denied this [sin-]blessing.”
As a bishop, he tells homosexuals that “you have not realised the whole ideal but it's important that you live your [sinful] way on the basis of human virtues, without which there is no successful partnership. And that deserves a blessing."
Schönborn has a long history of homosex apology. All his career consisted in playing "conservative" or "liberal" according to personal convenience.
