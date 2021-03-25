Welcome in the Club: First Open Homosex Member Of Roman Curia

Francis appointed on March 24 the anti-Catholic Chilean homosexual Juan Carlos Cruz who lives in the USA, as a member of his "Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors."
An alleged victim of Chilean Father Fernando Karadima, Francis met Cruz in May 2018 for several hours, hoaxing him with the falsehood that “God made you gay.”
Cruz was already recommended to serve in 2014, but the nomination was blocked by two Chilean Cardinals. Now, Cruz told NcrOnline.org that his nomination is "a clear sign" that "the Church has evolved” - in the wrong direction.
