Unlawful! Ban On Religious Services Quashed

The ban on religious services in Scotland has been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.Lord Braid judged (March 24) that the Scottish Government's current Covid closure of churches is unconstitutional, and a disproportionate interference into the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion as expressed in the European Convention on Human rights.He added however, that he had “not decided that all churches must immediately open or that it is safe for them to do so, or even that no restrictions at all are justified.”This is the first successful challenge to Covid measures in Scotland.