Vatican: Francis Has Just Instituted Another South American Law

The Papal almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, a blind Francis follower, presided on the morning of March 25 a customary Eucharist at the tomb of John Paul II in St Peter’s.
This was a rugular Mass but is now in open contradiction to Francis' tyrannical law that forbids celebrating Mass in Saint Peter's. However, as in every South American dictatorship, it is not surprising that the partisans of the autocrat are above the law.
Nevertheless, Cardinals like Burke, Müller, Sarah, Brandmüller, who have nothing to lose, should take Krajewski as an example and do the same.
Picture: Konrad Krajewski, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsYhasxyxesi
