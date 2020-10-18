Another Religious Community Put Under Vatican Commissioner

The Congregation for the Oriental Churches named a commissioner for the Syro-Malabar Missionary Congregation of Blessed Sacrament (MCBS), Kerala, India.Some religious had accused the leadership of “harassing” members and of illegally “postponing general elections,” although the coronavirus was given as a reason for doing so.Father Paul Achandy, 57, a former prior general of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, was appointed as the commissioner, UcaNews.com (October 17) writes.The congregation has some 500 members in India, Africa, America, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Philippines.It is unclear what the true reasons for the measures are since harassing subordinates is a common behavior of Catholic superiors, not least in the Vatican.