MEDJUGORJE, AND THE SMOKING GUNS

The following is written by Mark Mallett, a former television journalist in Canada and award-winning documentarian.



THE Ruini Commission, appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to study the apparitions of Medjugorje, has ruled overwhelmingly that the first seven apparitions were “supernatural”, according to the leaked findings reported in Vatican Insider.



The late Bishop Stanley Ott of Baton Rouge, LA asked St. John Paul II:

“Holy Father, what do you think of Medjugorje?” The Holy Father kept eating his soup and responded: “Medjugorje? Medjugorje? Medjugorje? Only good things are happening at Medjugorje. People are praying there. People are going to Confession. People are adoring the Eucharist, and people are turning to God. And, only good things seem to be happening at Medjugorje.” —

After 36 years, that hasn’t changed. But you see, the skeptics say, “Satan can produce good fruit too!” They’re basing this on St. Paul’s admonition:

Actually, St. Paul is contradicting their argument. For he also says that you will know a tree by its fruit: “Their end will correspond to their deeds.” The conversions, healings, and vocations we’ve seen from Medjugorje over the past three decades have overwhelmingly shown themselves to be authentic as many of them, too, are bearing the authentic light of Christ wherever they go. And those who know the seers attest to their humility, integrity, devotion and holiness. Satan can work lying “signs and wonders”. But good fruits? No. The worms will eventually come out.



Ironically, Jesus himself points to the fruits of His mission as evidence of His authenticity:





…bear fruits by which the Church herself might later discern the true nature of the facts… —”Norms Regarding the Manner of Proceeding in the Discernment of Presumed Apparitions or Revelations” n. 2,



Medjugorje’s claims are no less overwhelming, with over 400 medically documented healings, over 600 documented vocations to the priesthood, and thousands of worldwide apostolates. But many do take offense at these, as skeptics still insist the tree is rotten. Which really raises a valid question as to what spirit they are now operating under. Doubts and reservations? Fair game. Actively trying to destroy and discredit one of the greatest hotbeds of conversions and vocations? That is contrary to what the Church and even the Bishop of Mostar has asked for: Indeed, the Sacred Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith refutes the notion that the fruits are irrelevant. It specifically refers to the importance that such a phenomenon…—”Norms Regarding the Manner of Proceeding in the Discernment of Presumed Apparitions or Revelations” n. 2, vatican.va Medjugorje’s claims are no less overwhelming, with over 400 medically documented healings, over 600 documented vocations to the priesthood, and thousands of worldwide apostolates. But many do take offense at these, as skeptics still insist the tree is rotten. Which really raises a valid question as to what spiritare now operating under. Doubts and reservations? Fair game. Actively trying to destroy and discredit one of the greatest hotbeds of conversions and vocations? That is contrary to what the Church and even the Bishop of Mostar has asked for:

We repeat the absolute need to continue deepening the reflection, as well as prayer, in the face of whatever alleged supernatural phenomenon, until there is a definitive pronouncement.

Update : As of December 7th, 2017, a major announcement came by way of Pope Francis’ envoy to Medjugorje, Archbishop Henryk Hoser. The ban on “official” pilgrimages has now been lifted:



The devotion of Medjugorje is allowed. It’s not prohibited, and need not be done in secret… Today, dioceses and other institutions can organize official pilgrimages. It’s no longer a problem… The decree of the former episcopal conference of what used to be Yugoslavia, which, before the Balkan war, advised against pilgrimages in Medjugorje organized by bishops, is no longer relevant. —

And on May 12th, 2019, Pope Francis officially authorized pilgrimages to Medjugorje with “care to prevent these pilgrimages from being interpreted as an authentication of known events, which still require examination by the Church,” according to a Vatican spokesman. [3] Since Pope Francis has already expressed approval toward the Ruini Commission’s report, again, calling it “very, very good”,[4] it would seem the question mark over Medjugorje is quickly vanishing.



On the other hand, if you want to see where the devil has really been working in Medjugorje—read



On the other hand, if you want to see where the devil has really been working in Medjugorje—read

But in defence of those who fear Medjugorje, many of them are victims of the smear campaign that I discussed in Medjugorje… What You May Not Know. According to Medjugorje's most vocal opponents, all of this is nothing but a demonic deception, a great schism in the making. They sincerely believe that the millions of converts, hundreds if not thousands of priests who received their calling there, and the countless others who have been healed in one way or another… will suddenly throw their Catholic faith in the garbage and break away from the Church if the Pope makes a negative ruling, or if "Our Lady" tells them to (as if they are dumb, emotional, undiscerning apparition-chasers who can't function spiritually without Medjugorje). In truth, the rumour is that the Pope is expected to make Medjugorje into an official Marian Shrine to ensure the solid pastoral care of pilgrims. As a result, they will rehash the several "smoking guns" that "prove" Medjugorje is false. So the following dissects these objections into two Sections: the first deals with crucial insights on discerning private revelation; the second deals with specific misinterpretations, misinformation, and outright falsehoods being spread about this century's most famous apparition site.