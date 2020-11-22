Francis Makes Another “Secret Call” to Scalfari

In his Sunday editorial, Eugenio Scalfari, an ex-fascist and founder of the anti-Church newspaper La Repubblica revealed he received another "secret" phone call from Francis.
Scalfari embarrassed Francis many times publicly.
The atheist insists on calling Francis "His Holiness" and "a friend who has helped me rediscover my self and my questions", but reports almost nothing of the call.
He rambles instead that Francis “re-interpretation” of “religion” has essentially created his "self," but he remained an atheist despite the many conversations with Francis.
His relationship with Francis is fundamental for him to investigate questions that remained "unanswered" in him throughout his life.
