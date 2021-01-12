Vineyard Uprooted For Nothing

The vineyard of Benedict XVI in Castelgandolfo was uprooted for nothing.
This happened last year overnight and according to IlMessaggero.it (January 11) without Francis’ knowledge.
The vines were removed to make way for a state-of-the-art steel and crystal cultural centre for international exhibitions and conferences, but the project has been shelved now.
The Italian agricultural association Coldiretti gave the vineyard in 2005 zu Benedict who liked to pray between the vines.
