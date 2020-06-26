Cardinal Becomes Chaplain

Retired Lyon Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 69, France, will become a chaplain to sisters.“My true vocation is to be a priest,” he finally discovered. Barbarin told Radio RCF that he will be the chaplain at the motherhouse of the Petites Sœurs des pauvres (Little Sisters of the Poor) in Saint-Pern, Rennes diocese.The sisters take care of old people. However, Barbarin still hopes that Francis will entrust him with some special missions outside of France.