Only Half of the Cardinal Has Returned

Quebec Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, Canada, returned to work for Holy Week after having undergone bariatric surgery.
“At 62 years of age, I feel as if I am 20 years younger," he told BeauceMedia.ca (June 25). The picture attached to the article indicates that Lacroix has dramatically lost weight.
Now he is full of good resolutions, “I must change my old habits in my new way of life.”
Picture: Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, © Église catholique de Québec, #newsWeufqotlhi
Clicks18
- Report
Social networks