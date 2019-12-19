Cardinal Receives Lap-Band

Heavily overweight Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, 62, of Québec will receive weight loss surgery.This can be done in a variety of ways by reducing the volume of the stomach. This surgery is not a miracle solution and requires a good dose of will to be successful.Lacroix told JournalDeQuebec.com that, despite the taboo surrounding this type of operation, he wanted to talk about it to avoid unnecessary rumours about his absence."Taking care of your health is a fundamental duty for each of us in order to be able to accomplish the mission entrusted,” Lacroix lectured.The surgery will take place at the beginning of January. After that, Lacroix will be absent for at least two months.In Quebec, 4500 bariatric surgeries are performed each year.