Cardinal Burke: Secular Blasphemy Is "Diabolical", But Francis Relativising Christ Is Worse

Cardinal Raymond Burke registers a "diabolical" crescendo of blasphemous art works towards Christmas representing Christ as "homosexual" (Netflix, picture) or "pedophile".
However, for Burke “the most serious thing” is the fact that pantheism, syncretism with non-Christian religions and even with secularism have entered the Church [through Francis], he told LaNuovaBQ.it (December 18).
Burke observes that Christ's figure is relativised [in the Francis Church], "He is no-longer the only Saviour, but reduced to being a good man, a symbol, therefore with all the merits and defects of a man."
He adds that "for a Christian this is the most serious thing that could possibly happen.”
Burke observes that in the preparatory documents of the Amazon Synod, Jesus is no longer the One who gives order to everything, but part of the cosmos.
For Burke, the current situation in the Church is "very serious”.
