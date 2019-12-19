Brandmüller: Languishing German Church Will Draw Nobody From the Woodwork

Synodal Way

(Antichurch caricature below from 1868, used in Brandmüller's piece, Ecumenical Council against "Science, Progress, Future".)

The Amazon Synod was about economics and politics, the German Synodal Way is about power, participation, sexual morality, priest marriage and women's offices.Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, 90, writes this in the December issue of the German Vatican Magazine.In view of the selection of topics for the German, Brandmüller writes that divine revelation, Christ's incarnation, the redemption and the consummation of times no longer play any role for the "languishing German Catholicism."He explains to the German bishops that it is a "grotesque and comic illusion" to think that a "theologically degenerated agenda” will draw anybody from the woodwork.